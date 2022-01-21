Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

