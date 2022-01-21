Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,865 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 375,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

