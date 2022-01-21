Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $531,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $314.41. 732,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $874.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

