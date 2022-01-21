Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

FB opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

