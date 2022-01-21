Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Metacrine stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,095. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

