Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $988,714.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $988,714.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00011821 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

