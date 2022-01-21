Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading Up 5.4% Following Strong Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was up 5.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $104.05. Approximately 1,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

