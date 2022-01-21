MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

