Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $47,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.