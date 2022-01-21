Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,024 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.42 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

