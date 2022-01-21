MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading 4.3% Higher

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 12,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 700,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $528.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $4,800,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

