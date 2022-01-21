Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares restated their buy rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$26.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

