Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

