Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $71,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $126.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.12.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.