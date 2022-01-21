Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Wayfair worth $66,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

W opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

