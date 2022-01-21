Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,994 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

