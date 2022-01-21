Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 38,977 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

