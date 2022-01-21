Mizuho Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $98.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.