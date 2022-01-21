Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 75852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $57,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $102,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

