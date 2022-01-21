Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MOGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 58,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the second quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 148.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

