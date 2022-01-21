Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

MOLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

