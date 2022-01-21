Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.