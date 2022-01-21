Morgan Stanley Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €11.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.36).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.25 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.17. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.