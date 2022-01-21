Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1,646.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 343,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

