Morgan Stanley Lowers The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Swatch Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

