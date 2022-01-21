Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€234.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €169.32 ($192.41).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €268.60 ($305.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €241.13 and a 200-day moving average of €211.68. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a one year high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

