Morgan Stanley Trims Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Target Price to €39.00

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $10.45 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

