Morgan Stanley Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $585.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

