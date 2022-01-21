Morgan Stanley Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price to €44.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TLGHY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.