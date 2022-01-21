MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.86. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands.

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

