Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $42.97 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

