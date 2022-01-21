MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of -0.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

