Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

