Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $333.32 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

