Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.10.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.