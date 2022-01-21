Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ManTech International worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

