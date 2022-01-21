Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

