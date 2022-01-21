Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 91,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

