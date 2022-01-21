Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

