Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

