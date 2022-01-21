Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

