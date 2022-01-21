Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $4,139,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myomo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 235.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

