N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

LON BWNG opened at GBX 40.32 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of £185.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 79.85 ($1.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.28.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

