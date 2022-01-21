Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $104.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

