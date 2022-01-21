Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.09. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.