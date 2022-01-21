Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.56. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 384,149 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

