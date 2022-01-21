National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.23) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.64).

Get National Express Group alerts:

LON NEX opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.56) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.64).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.