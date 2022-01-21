National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200. The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 395901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 99,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in National Grid by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

