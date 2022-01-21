Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.
GASNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
