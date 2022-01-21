Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

GASNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.