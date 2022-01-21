NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.82 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.82 billion and $996.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $14.26 or 0.00036868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00189680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00405268 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,406,798 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

